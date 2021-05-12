Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16).

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -326.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

