Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.