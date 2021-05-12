Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

TPR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.