Piper Sandler Comments on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $14,202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

