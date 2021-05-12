PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01023950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060399 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

