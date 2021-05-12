Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 in the last 90 days.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.