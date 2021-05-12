Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
