PlotX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.82 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $4.82 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00085226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01083654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00072569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.03 or 0.10282016 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

