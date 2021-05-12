Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

