Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. 215,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 269,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMIU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $796,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.