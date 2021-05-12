Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$18.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.41.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

