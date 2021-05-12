Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

TSE PIF traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,067. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.99.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

