Polkadex Market Capitalization Reaches $33.68 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $2.22 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $17.15 or 0.00030250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00556361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00247316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.02 or 0.01204800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

