Polyient Games Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $4.99 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $2,092.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $273.68 or 0.00506614 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00082303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.70 or 0.00979117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00109863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060103 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

