Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $447.69

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.69 and last traded at $447.00, with a volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

