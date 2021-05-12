Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PSTX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 189,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,646. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,977 in the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

