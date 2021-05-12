Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

POST stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

