Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.