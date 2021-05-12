Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
POWL opened at $36.14 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.