Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POWL opened at $36.14 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

