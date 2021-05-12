Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.