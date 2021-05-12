Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.01. The stock has a market cap of C$25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$37.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.