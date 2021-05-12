Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.
Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.01. The stock has a market cap of C$25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$37.30.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
