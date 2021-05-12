PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.03

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.03 and last traded at $180.08, with a volume of 1458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

