PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $196.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.