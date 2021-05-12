Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

