Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

