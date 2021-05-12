Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. Premier Financial has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,139,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 76,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

