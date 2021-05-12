Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,095. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,455 shares of company stock worth $138,406.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

