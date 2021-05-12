Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Raises Dividend to €0.34 Per Share

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PEY opened at GBX 12.35 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.45.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

