Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,789,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

