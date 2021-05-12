Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,186,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

