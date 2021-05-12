Private Advisor Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.