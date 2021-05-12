Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 112.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

