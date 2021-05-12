Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

