Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 38,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

