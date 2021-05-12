PRIZM Hits Market Capitalization of $67.27 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $67.27 million and approximately $99,262.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001615 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,726,459,309 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

