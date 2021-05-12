PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.