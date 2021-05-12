ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PRA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.21. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,276. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

