Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,948.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

