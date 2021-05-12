Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.18 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and $4.31 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024303 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,697,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,606,215 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

