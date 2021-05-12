ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

PRPH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

