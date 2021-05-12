PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at $92,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

