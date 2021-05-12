ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.