Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 473,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $874.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

