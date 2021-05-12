Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $436.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

