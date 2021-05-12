Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,623. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -291.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

