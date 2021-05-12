Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

