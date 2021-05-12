Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%.

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 594,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,090. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.