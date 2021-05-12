Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $474.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.