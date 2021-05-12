Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The stock has a market cap of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

