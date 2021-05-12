PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Raised by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PHM traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

