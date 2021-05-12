PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.74. 25,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 718,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
